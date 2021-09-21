CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh has been included in England’s enlarged training group ahead of the November tests. Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership. His mother is Italian and his father is one of Australia’s greatest players who was a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991 and has been living in England since 1996. Louis was one of eight uncapped players summoned to be part of a 45-man training camp in southwest London from Sunday. Some big players missed out.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Team India to square off against England, Australia

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18 while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.
WORLD
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
BBC

Four England teams confirm fixtures as Rugby League World Cup preparations begin

Four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup. England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October. England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Great Michael#Rugby World Cup#Ap#English#Italian
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: England have gone backwards since the World Cup final but the potential in this squad is SCARY... now Eddie Jones must gives Steward, Smith, Lynagh and Co a chance to shine

Better late than never! I very much like the look of England's initial training squad for the autumn internationals but the truth is England should have made these changes straight after the last World Cup. From the 45 players assembling later this month you could pick arguably the most exciting...
RUGBY
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher is NOT ready for senior England call-up yet, insists Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, as he calls on Chelsea loanee to 'be more consistent'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher is not yet quite ready for a call up to Gareth Southgate's England side. The Chelsea loanee has impressed for Palace this season and was a key player in their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last weekend. Gallagher,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Australia to meet Japan in rugby international in October

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Japan in the southwestern city of Oita on Oct. 23 on its way to Britain for a three-test rugby tour against Scotland, England and Wales. Rugby Australia said Saturday it will be the Wallabies’ first match against Japan since November 2017 when they defeated the hosts 63-30 at Yokohama. The teams have played seven times since their first match in 1975 at the Sydney Cricket Ground,
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Louis Lynagh: England rugby new boy on course to follow in footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, we take a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the heroics which rescued...
RUGBY
ESPN

SANZAAR, Rugby Australia apologise for photo 'error' that omitted Argentina

SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina for an "error" that led to a photo of the Rugby Championship captains, minus Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, being taken in Townsville last week. RA and SANZAAR officials had for the past fortnight been trying to coordinate a picture of all four...
RUGBY
The Independent

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over AmericanDenis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
The Independent

Ian Baraclough wants to carry on as Northern Ireland boss

Ian Baraclough is keen to extend his contract as Northern Ireland boss beyond the current World Cup qualifying campaign.Baraclough, who signed an initial 18-month contract when he took over from Michael O’Neill last June, had a tough start in the job but three wins in the last five matches has left his side still in contention for a qualifying play-off place ahead of next month’s trips to Switzerland and Bulgaria “For me, I want to carry on,” the 50-year-old said. “I feel we are at the start of a cycle of the next crop of Northern Irish players who can...
FIFA
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy