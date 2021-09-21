CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How James White has been huge help to Mac Jones this season

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

New England Patriots running back James White has been a tremendous help to rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season. Read more about it at WEEI.com.

