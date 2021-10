HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced that its initiative Making Tax Digital (MTD) will be introduced a year later than planned, in 2024. MTD, an umbrella term for a major digitisation of the UK tax system, was initially introduced in 2019 for VAT returns for businesses with a taxable turnover of more than £85,000, with a planned scope of automation expanding into main duties such as income tax self-assessments (ITSA). The initiative was introduced as a way to help businesses and individuals reduce errors leading to tax overpayment or underpayment, and reduce tax evasion once reports go fully digital.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO