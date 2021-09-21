Tenille Arts, Breland, Parker McCollum Help Spotify Pay Tribute To '90s Country Classics
Over the past few years, familiar elements of '90s country music have made their way back to country radio through a new generation of artists, such as Luke Combs, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce. In a track from his latest album, Same Truck, McCreery name-checks some of George Strait's biggest songs, while both "Fancy Like" hitmaker Walker Hayes and Lauren Alaina have issued songs that reminisce about the music of the 1990s.www.billboard.com
