Tenille Arts, Breland, Parker McCollum Help Spotify Pay Tribute To '90s Country Classics

I remember reading an interview with legendary rock guitarist Peter Frampton not long ago. In it he talked about the biggest regret of his career, “I should have never ____ed with The Beatles.” Just look up the movie version of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and you’ll know what he’s talking about. Anyway, I was thinking about this when I came across this Instagram post from native Texan, Parker McCollum. He’s done what most country music singers-especially Texas country music singers-wouldn’t dare: he’s tried to cover George Strait. They don’t call Strait “The King” for no reason. IMO, he’s simply the best country music singer of all time. That’s it, that’s the list. So, it’s REALLY gutsy for him to not just sing a Strait song, but one as big as “Carrying Your Love With Me.” I mean, we’re talking about a Grammy-nominated number one song here.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO