CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tenille Arts, Breland, Parker McCollum Help Spotify Pay Tribute To '90s Country Classics

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, familiar elements of '90s country music have made their way back to country radio through a new generation of artists, such as Luke Combs, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce. In a track from his latest album, Same Truck, McCreery name-checks some of George Strait's biggest songs, while both "Fancy Like" hitmaker Walker Hayes and Lauren Alaina have issued songs that reminisce about the music of the 1990s.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
wivr1017.com

Parker McCollum Takes On George Strait For Spotify

Parker McCollum has released his own version of fellow Texan George Strait’s classic “Carrying Your Love with Me” as part of a new Spotify campaign which celebrates country music of the 90s. “Carrying Your Love With Me” was a hit for George in 1997. Parker said, “George Strait has been...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Billy Dean
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Tony Parker
Person
George Strait
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Tenille Arts
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Shania Twain
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Guitar Pull Artist: Parker McCollum

99.5 QYK's Guitar Pull is Presented By Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group. You were falling in love and I was falling apart…. Parker McCollum wants it both ways. Restless soul who can slam dunk a major venue. Texas spirit who can exist on mainstream country radio. Songwriter with a sense of turpentine and truth singing for people whose life isn’t quite the truckbed/field party revel much of country music would have you believe.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Brooks Dunn#Pardi Combs#Day 1 Club#Rapcaviar
soundslikenashville.com

Spotify Reveals Gen-Z’s Love of ’90s Country With New Stats and Covers

A while back, Spotify came up with a theory: That Gen-Z is in love with ’90s country. And now, that theory has basically become scientific law. Newly released data shows that streams of Spotify’s 90s Country playlist have grown 150 percent since 2018. And not only that, they’ve skyrocketed 70 percent among Gen-Z users specifically. There are 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic ’90s Country tracks, so it begs the question, “Why?” It’s not like today’s country has anything to do with hit makers like Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn or Tim McGraw, right? Well according to Parker McCollum, Tenille Arts and BRELAND, it actually does.
MUSIC
CMT

90s Country Popularity Surges with Gen-Z

Spotify has recently launched a campaign to celebrate — among many highlights related to a surge in popularity in 90s country hits, the platform hosting 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic 90s country tracks. Alongside songs like Shania Twain’s “Come On Over,” songs like George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” The Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces,” and Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” have experienced a surge in popularity. In the case of those three latter songs, they are featured via cover versions by a trio of rising, Gen-Z country performers: Parker McCollum, 2021 CMT Next Women of Country artist Tenille Arts, and BRELAND, respectively.
MUSIC
The Brunswick News

90s country sensation Deana Carter to perform

So full disclosure — I’m a child of the 90s, and as such, I came of age during a unique era. That is particularly true in the world of music. Other decades seemed to be more defined by a particular genre. You had the bop of the 50s, the rock of the 60s, the disco of the 70s and the hair bands of the 80s. Clean and simple, right?
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
country1037fm.com

Parker McCollum Tackles A Classic From The King

I remember reading an interview with legendary rock guitarist Peter Frampton not long ago. In it he talked about the biggest regret of his career, “I should have never ____ed with The Beatles.” Just look up the movie version of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and you’ll know what he’s talking about. Anyway, I was thinking about this when I came across this Instagram post from native Texan, Parker McCollum. He’s done what most country music singers-especially Texas country music singers-wouldn’t dare: he’s tried to cover George Strait. They don’t call Strait “The King” for no reason. IMO, he’s simply the best country music singer of all time. That’s it, that’s the list. So, it’s REALLY gutsy for him to not just sing a Strait song, but one as big as “Carrying Your Love With Me.” I mean, we’re talking about a Grammy-nominated number one song here.
MUSIC
Billboard

Scotty McCreery Earns Fourth Country Airplay No. 1 With 'You Time': 'A Great Way to Celebrate 10 Years of Making Music'

"You Time" is the lead single from McCreery's new studio set Same Truck, which launches at No. 10 on Top Country Albums. "I wrote this song with Frank [Rogers] and Aaron [Eshuis] in 2019, but it still feels brand new, McCreery tells Billboard. "Now that I'm back on the road, it's been fun to see the audience get excited and dance when we play 'You Time.' It gets a great reaction from the crowd every night. I appreciate country radio for playing and supporting the song, my label [Triple Tigers] and management. Most of all, my gratitude is to the fans who are always there for me. Having 'You Time' hit No. 1 is a great way to celebrate 10 years of making music."
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1991, Garth Brooks Lassoed History With 'Ropin' the Wind'

The release also dethroned Metallica's then-five-week-old eponymous album. No small achievement, as the latter recording has gone on to become the best-selling album (17.3 million copies) in the United States since MRC Data began tracking sales in May 1991. After moving 300,000 in its first week, Ropin' the Wind has...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Celebrates the Glory of ’90s Country With Classic Throwback Pic

One of the most popular and successful country music stars of all time, Tim McGraw is throwing it back to the 90s in a social media post. Tim McGraw was arguably country music’s top artist through the 90s, churning out multiple hits in the decade. He would see his big break come in 1994 when the album “Not a Moment Too Soon” rose to prominence. “Not a Moment Too Soon” would end up being the top rated album of 1994 and McGraw became a sensation. Of course, that was far from his only success of the 90s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy