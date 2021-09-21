CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

By DARIA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy.” “Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment,” Falkov said in Perm, a city of 1 million residents located 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow. A student opened fire at the university on Monday morning.

