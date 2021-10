MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a category 4 as it tracks northwestward over the Atlantic Ocean this Thursday. Sam has remained a major hurricane for 5 days, so far. This makes Hurricane Sam the longest-lived major hurricane to form on or after September 23rd since Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Hurricane Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane at least through Saturday. Sam is located about 300 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands Thursday. Even though the hurricane is staying away from the Caribbean, Sam is producing large swells, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents that are reaching the Caribbean,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO