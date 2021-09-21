How An AI-Assisted Robot Gun Assassinated Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist

An AI-assisted remote-controlled gun played a key role in Israel's assassination of Iran's nuclear kingpin, according to a new report by the New York Times. On November 27, 2020, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated while driving towards the town of Absard, east of the Iranian capital of Tehran. Some initial reports from Iran alleged that their longstanding adversary Israel had carried out the attack using a “remote-controlled weapon” or “killer robot,” while other reports said a gun battle had ensued between Israeli assassins and the scientist's bodyguards. In the heat of the moment, the day’s events become confused and muddled.