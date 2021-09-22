Should Evergrande fallout and one ugly trading week prompt you to reconsider your investment strategy?

September is often a volatile month for stocks. Last week's sell-off may have spooked a lot of investors. Here's what you need to know about the latest bout of turbulence. September has historically been a rocky month for the stock market, and this year has been no exception. Last week, stock values tumbled early on as COVID-19-related fears and concerns about China's property market spooked investors to their core. And while things have settled since then, it's hard to say what the next few months will look like as far as stocks are concerned.

