Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's status vs Eagles, Micah Parsons future at defensive end, and more

By Shan Rj
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined Shan and RJ Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the latest with the team, including the status of Amari Cooper's rib injury and his chances of playing on Monday night against the Eagles, the team's safety play thus far, Micah Parsons at defensive end, John Fassel's decision to rush the Chargers punter on 4th and 20, and much more.

