Watch Texas lawmakers Larry Taylor and Harold Dutton discuss education and the Legislature at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Larry Taylor is a Friendswood Republican who chairs the Senate Education Committee. He was previously a Friendswood City Council member. State Rep. Harold Dutton is a Houston Democrat who has served in the House since 1985 and chairs the House Public Education Committee.fortworthreport.org
Comments / 0