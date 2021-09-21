CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sacred Bridge out to shine on Pearl anniversary

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1nbV_0c3BCjbr00
Sacred Bridge is favourite for the Cheveley Park (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

It is 10 years since Lightening Pearl provided Ger Lyons with his first Group One victory in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes – and he has a strong chance of repeating the dose with Sacred Bridge.

The unbeaten filly is owned by the sponsors, and Lyons credits the late Khalid Abdullah with raising the quality in his yard in recent seasons, seeing it as a great compliment that he is now on their roster.

Having won the Irish Guineas for the team with Siskin last year, Lyons is holding on to the dream that Sacred Bridge may be another Classic contender, but first his sights are set on Saturday at Newmarket.

“I suppose they’d be similar, but Sacred Bridge would be more precocious, because I never had Lightening Pearl as a Cheveley Park horse,” he said.

“I had her as a miler – but the more we ran her, the faster she got.

“This filly has always just rocked up. I never went to the races cocky that she’d win. I thought she’d run well in her maiden but improve for the run. But the only time I got a ‘wow’ off her was the last day.

“The Ballyhane (sales race at Naas) was a good, tough performance, but was that a Group One performance? No. I kept expecting something to beat her but after the last day, I felt she deserved her place at the top table.

“I think the secret to her is fast ground, and the way she did it in the Round Tower was visually spectacular. Anything she had done before that, while I’m not knocking it, wasn’t.”

Should Sacred Bridge win, however, Lyons is unlikely to be involved directly in any of the celebrations because he believes he is of more use at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkZZz_0c3BCjbr00
Ger Lyons is enjoying a great run of form (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

“I don’t like going racing because I get more done at home,” he added.

“When you are there you are pulled this way and that, and I actually missed all the photographs (when Lightening Pearl won) afterwards. I just find it a lot of wasted time.

“At home with lots of runners, your mind is kept busy – but over there, your whole day is wasted on one run. It’s nice when they win, though.”

It took Lyons longer than expected to make the breakthrough at the top table, but he is well and truly there now, with Even So landing the Irish Oaks last year to add to Siskin’s Guineas.

He said: “In my head I was always going to be training Group One winners, and I couldn’t understand why it was taking so long. Then when it happened, I was telling myself not to get carried away because it took me long enough!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TovbE_0c3BCjbr00
Lightening Pearl (yellow) winning the Cheveley Park 10 years ago (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

“This is why we do it. The Cheveley Park has been good to me, and I’d like to do it again. Group One horses are few and far between, so when you get one you cherish them.”

While all Sacred Bridge’s wins to date have been over five or six furlongs, Lyons hopes she could get further next season.

“I trained her sister Viadera, who is doing well in America, and this filly is bred to get a mile,” he said.

“She doesn’t show you this (speed) at home, she just goes through the motions. I’d like to think she’ll get the mile.

“The other theory is that when they are showing you this over six furlongs, why change it? We’ll change it when we need to, and we’ll know more on Saturday. She’ll hold entries in the Guineas but she’ll also be in the Commonwealth (Cup at Royal Ascot).

“I don’t know that she’ll get the mile. But I think she will and (jockey) Colin (Keane) is not negative either. Her attitude will help her get the trip – it’s a lovely, high-class problem to have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMmUE_0c3BCjbr00
Ger Lyons with Siskin after winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

The fact Lyons is producing Group One runners for Juddmonte is also giving him a huge sense of satisfaction.

“I can’t overstate what the connection with an outfit like that has on my business. It’s a huge pat on the back for Glenburnie (his County Meath yard) that they entrust us with their horses,” he said.

“When they send them they literally could be anything. It’s like waking up on Christmas morning when you are very young.

“Yes, you get ordinary horses too, but you also get horses like yesterday (Straight Answer) or Sacred Bridge and you have a chance with what you get to compete at the top table.

“I take it as a huge compliment, and it’s something I’m very proud of.”

Lyons will also be represented in Saturday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes by Dr Zempf, who already has a Group One second to his name in the Phoenix Stakes.

“Dr Zempf is a lovely colt and he’s definitely our Guineas horse,” he said.

“I would much rather be going seven furlongs with him, but we’re erring on the side of weakness at the moment.

“Colin has always said to stick to six furlongs for the minute. I think it’s the six which has been getting him beat up to now. Colin did say he’d reverse the Railway (Stakes) form (with Go Bears Go), and he was right, (but) then we bumped into one in the Phoenix (Ebro River) which is grand.

“He’s still in the Dewhurst, and I would have loved to have gone National Stakes/Dewhurst, but Colin thinks he’s still on the weak side. I can’t wait for next year to step him up to seven.

“I know the two horses I’m sending are in the right races and will be competitive. Whether they are going to be good enough, they might not be on Saturday but they will be one day. They are two nice horses.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash

A rhino flipped a one-tonne buffalo “head over heels” during a battle between two of the Africa savannah’s biggest beasts. Tour guide Braden Colling, 24, was driving around Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa, when he spotted a herd of buffalo looking agitated with a white rhino bull. Incredible footage shows...
ANIMALS
newschain

Sacred Bridge all set for mouthwatering Cheveley Park

Ger Lyons’ unbeaten filly Sacred Bridge puts her flawless record on the line in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The two-year-old’s four runs thus far have produced four victories, beginning with a Naas maiden in June and progressing to the Listed Tipperary Stakes later in the same month.
ANIMALS
binghamtonhomepage.com

Bridge Run half marathon and 5K celebrates 10th anniversary

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of our area’s largest running races is holding Take 2 of its 10th anniversary this weekend. Details of the Bridge Run half marathon and 5-K were released today. After being forced to go virtual last year, the Bridge Run is back, both in person and with...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bridge Run '10th Anniversary, Take Two' Brings Community Together

The Bridge Run '10th Anniversary, Take Two' presented by The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce returned today after a year and a half as last year's took place in a virtual format. This edition is called the 'The Tenth Anniversary, Take Two' because the race normally takes place on the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Park Stakes#Irish#Guineas#Straight Answer#The Phoenix Stakes
pinellas-park.com

Sacred Heart Fall Festival

Mark your calendars! 🗓️ The Sacred Heart Fall Festival 🎡 is coming October 13th! Rides will be provided by the World Famous Arnold Amusements, there will be games for ALL ages, live entertainment on 3 stages, food & more food, beer, wine and coke products!
PINELLAS PARK, FL
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

In today’s deal, West, with an eight-card suit and a weak hand, would have usually bid immediately at the four-level. However, West was worried about the adverse vulnerability. But if West had bid four hearts, probably South’s four-spade rebid would have ended the auction. When West bid only three hearts and North raised spades, South aggressively jumped to slam, hoping […]
GAMBLING
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy the Stylish Golf Gear Loro Piana Designed for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup

This past weekend, the 2021 Ryder Cup saw teams Europe and USA finally meet for a showdown originally scheduled for September 2020. That year-long delay has given both teams a little more time to work on their short game and, although they didn’t take home the top honor, Team Europe scored with their apparel. The away team took to the land of Lands’ End in head-to-toe Loro Piana uniforms that were designed with input from team captain Pádraig Harrington. “As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana...
APPAREL
theintelligencer.com

EHS grad Shaw conquers St. George Ironman

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Despite bike malfunctions and a heavy storm that provided hail and plenty of lightning, 2002 Edwardsville High School graduate Dane Shaw was able to finish the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah. Shaw finished in 4 hours, 41 minutes and six seconds. He took...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingutah.com

St. George, Utah will host IRONMAN World Championship in 2022

ST. GEORGE, Utah (September 23, 2021) – On the heels of the prestigious IRONMAN 70.3® World Championship held in St. George last week, IRONMAN announced today that it is bringing its 2021 IRONMAN World Championship event, traditionally held in Kona, Hawaii, to St. George on May 7, 2022. The IRONMAN...
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Ironman moves premier event from Hawaii to St. George, Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Ironman announced on Thursday that due to COVID concerns, for the first time in 44 years it will be moving its 2022 XC 70.3 World Championship from Kona, Hawaii to St. George, Utah on May 7, 2022. Triathlon’s premier event will then return to Hawaii, where it’s been hosted since 1978 […]
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month.Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo where the runners endured hot and humid conditions.Many competitors were unable to finish the Olympic race, and those that did were left fatigued but Kosgei believes she is ready to compete in London.“First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in...
WORLD
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

In today’s deal, West had a textbook three-spade opening, and South an automatic three-no-trump overcall. West led the spade king. If declarer, remembering the bidding, had won this trick, he could have assured his contract with an avoidance play. He could have crossed to dummy with a heart or club and led a diamond. When East’s king appeared, South could […]
GAMBLING
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

On today’s deal from a team game, effective pre-emptive bidding by East-West drove the auction to the five-level. East’s two-heart overcall looks dangerous, but his opponents were playing two-over-one game-force, so East was in a defensive, not constructive, position. At the first table, West led the club five, an obvious singleton. Declarer won in hand and cashed his two top […]
GAMBLING
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

There are some contracts that would be much easier to make if declarer didn’t hold a particular card to distract him. In today’s deal, how should South play in four hearts after West leads a spade and East puts up the queen? The auction was straightforward and predictable. The original declarer won the first trick with the spade ace, crossed […]
GAMBLING
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy