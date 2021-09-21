CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lief Raws, CellFlo6 partner for sales, distribution

By Alissa Marrapodi
nutritionaloutlook.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary green tea extract. Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs (Valencia, CA) entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of CellFlo6, a green tea extract. “The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the...

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

PE Firm GenNx360 Partners With Flow Control Distribution Exec to Form New Company

NEW YORK — GenNx360 Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in middle-market business services and industrial companies, announced Sept. 23 that it has partnered with Eben Lenderking, a leader in process & flow control solutions distribution, to build a market-leading company. Founded in 2006, GenNx360 has a proven history of successfully identifying and partnering with prominent leaders in the industrial sector to source, acquire and build successful companies through a combination of strategic acquisitions as well as organic growth. GenNx360 has $1.8 billion in capital under management and will invest in this strategy from GenNx360 Capital Partners III.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fortworthbusiness.com

MAG Capital Partners acquires Waco manufacturing and distribution property

MAG Capital Partners LLC, has completed its purchase of 200 Commerce St. and 4920 Franklin Ave. in Waco, which has served as the Hobbs Manufacturing headquarters since 1993. Totaling 402,046 square feet, the manufacturing and distribution facilities are located steps apart on an approximately 27.3-acre site. “Waco has fantastic market...
FORT WORTH, TX
Food Navigator

Targeted, hyperlocal, personalized… PepsiCo mines data to help retail partners boost sales via new pepviz platform

PepsiCo has unveiled a new data platform dubbed ‘pepviz’ enabling it to collaborate with retail partners to develop a more granular, targeted, and ‘hyperlocal’ approach to product assortment, digital marketing and inventory management that has already delivered measurable results. A proprietary data practice developed by PepsiCo combining consumer insights, advanced...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Green Tea#Cellflo6#Lief Labs#Rtd
Computer Weekly

Nebulon looks to reward partners involved with OEM sales

Nebulon is taking steps to ensure that partners that sell a solution that includes its technology will get supported and rewarded for doing so. The firm offers a variety of products as part of its smartInfrastructure portfolio, but is often embedded in servers coming from a number of OEM partners, including Lenovo, HPE and SuperMicro.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Defy Partners leads $3M round into sales intelligence platform Aircover

Defy Partners led the round with participation from Firebolt Ventures, Flex Capital, Ridge Ventures and a group of angel investors. The company, headquartered in the Bay Area, aims to give sales teams insights relevant to closing the sale as they are meeting with customers. Aircover’s conversational AI software integrates with Zoom and automates parts of the sales process to lead to more effective conversations.
BUSINESS
BevNET.com

LGND INC. Partners With Imperial Beverage For Distribution In Michigan

LGND is a pioneer of nootropic beverages and the natural, plant-based, low sugar ginger drinks have made a big impression on a growing number of customers across the country. After a year of strong growth LGND is expanding its retail distribution by signing an exclusive contract with Imperial Beverage in the state of Michigan, with the intention of making it into one of its major markets.
MICHIGAN STATE
martechseries.com

ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
theregistrysf.com

Bell Partners Announces Sale of Apartment Assets Worth $1.8B

GREENSBORO, N.C. – September 28, 2021 – Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation’s leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced that it has sold 23 apartment communities for over $1.8 billion. The assets, located across the United States, were a part of multiple investment vehicles managed by the Company.
GREENSBORO, NC
nddist.com

Three Tenets to Leading a High-Performance Distribution Sales Team

Leading a B2B distribution sales team is not for the faint of heart. Sales teams have been dealing with complexity, increased competition, and an accelerating pace of change for decades. Along with these changes, the traditional sales model that rested upon the monolith of relationship-building has begun to crumble. That’s...
SOFTWARE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Arden Mills to acquire Firebird Artisan Mills

Ardent Mills has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills. Ardent Mills (Denver, CO) has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills (Harvey, ND) as part of the company’s continued focus on building upon its existing wheat flour and plant-forward business. Firebird Artisan Mills is a part of the operating holding company Agspring (Leawood, KS). The parties continue their due dilligence and expect the deal to close by the end of 2021. Once complete, Ardent Mills will acquire Firebird’s portfolio of gluten-free, organic and non-GMO products, providing additional supply chain assurance, and add additional capabilities to the Ardent Mills’ R&D, technical, food safety and quality assurance teams.
BUSINESS
scvnews.com

Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cascadebusnews.com

Redmond-based Encore Property Management Acquires Partners Property Management & Sales

Encore Property Management, a Redmond-based Veteran-owned property management company, has recently acquired Partners Property Management & Sales, a company that has served Central Oregon since 1985. With this acquisition, Encore Property Management expands their services to owners and tenants previously served by Partners Property Management and looks forward to continued...
REDMOND, OR
c21media.net

WildBear Entertainment sets up sales arm, remains open to third-party distribution

Australian factual specialist WildBear Entertainment has set up a distribution arm ahead of next month’s Cannes event Mipcom and has already secured its first deals with international broadcasters. WildBear CEO Michael Tear is heading WildBear International from Canberra, with a start-up sales team based in Europe. This is made up...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

CRN's new membership dues plan will reduce dues for many companies

The new dues plan also addresses continued industry consolidation and provides an equitable rate structure. The Council for Responsible Nutrition’s (CRN; Washington, D.C.) new membership dues plan will reduce annual dues for many of its members in 2022. The new dues plan also addresses continued industry consolidation and provides an equitable rate structure.
BUSINESS
rebusinessonline.com

JLL Arranges Sale of 1.1 MSF Bulk Distribution Facility in Metro Atlanta

MCDONOUGH, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a fully leased bulk distribution facility totaling 1.1 million square feet within PNK Park Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms in McDonough, about 30.5 miles south of Atlanta. Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell and Mitchell Townsend of JLL represented the seller, PNK Group. KKR via the KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Post

Tips to stretch your food budget this fall

When it comes to budgeting, living on a fixed income can be tricky—from monthly bills to healthcare to necessities. Luckily, a few simple changes could make shopping for groceries less of a hassle each month. Here’s what you need to know! The post Tips to stretch your food budget this fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy