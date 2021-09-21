CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google buying Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 9 days ago

Google buying Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion. Previous: IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results. Next: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Reschedules Fiscal Yearend 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Revenue.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Idt Corporation#Wine#Estates
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Salesforce Are Down Nearly 2.5% Today

Salesforce upped its current-year revenue growth guidance to 24%, and thinks it will grow another 20% next year. Shares of cloud-based software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are down 2.4% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market in general is down today, and tech stocks in particular are getting hit as interest rates tick up again on concerns about inflation (higher interest rates decrease the value of long-term earnings, thus hurting stocks).
STOCKS
Business Insider

Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)...
STOCKS
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
rew-online.com

Google buying St John’s Terminal building for $2.1B

Google today announced its intent to purchase the St. John’s Terminal development that it currently leases for $2.1 billion in Q1 2022. Google’s decision to exercise its option to purchase St. John’s Terminal further builds upon its existing plans to invest more than $250 million this year in its New York campus presence. Google’s 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus spans three buildings: 315 Hudson Street, 345 Hudson Street and St. John’s Terminal at 550 Washington Street. Google’s spaces in the two Hudson Street buildings are now completed, and the St. John’s Terminal anchor site is expected to open by mid 2023 as the new NYC headquarters for Google’s Global Business Organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Herald

Google to spend $2.1B on Manhattan campus acquisition

NEW YORK — Google is planning to buy New York City’s St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated. While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Alphabet Eyes Manhattan Building For $2.1B Amid Hybrid Work Trend

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is looking to acquire a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion to anchor its new Hudson Square campus, the company wrote in its blog. The move highlights Google's importance of coming together in person to collaborate and build community despite its shift towards the...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Google shatters pandemic record in $2.1B office purchase

Google announced Tuesday it was expanding its office inventory in the city with the purchase of 550 Washington Street for $2.1 billion. The tech giant already leased space at the property, called St. John’s Terminal, from Oxford Properties, the Wall Street Journal reported, and will be exercising an option to buy the building, which the company said it expects to do in the first quarter of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ForexTV.com

Australia Building Approvals Jump 6.8% In August

The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – coming in at 18,716. That blew away forecasts for a decline of 5.0 percent following the 8.6 percent drop in July.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Dutch Retail Sales Rise In August

Dutch retail sales increased in August, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 3.0 percent yearly in August, after a 2.8 percent increase in July. Turnover in food stores declined 3.8 percent yearly in August,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy