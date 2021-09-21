CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Campo, TX

Mary Jane Martinez

El Campo Leader-News
 9 days ago

Mary Jane Martinez, 69, of El Campo passed away Sept. 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 31, 1951 in East Bernard, to Adolph and Paula Luna Torres and was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Pete Martinez Jr. of El Campo; daughters, Mary Jane Landaverde (Sebastian) of Palastine and Pauline Martinez (Justin Bartlett) of El Campo; sons, Pete Martinez III (Janie Munoz) of Glen Flora, Victor Martinez (Isabel) of El Campo, Bobby Martinez of El Campo. Also, grandchildren, Bobby Galvan Jr., Sebastian Landaverde Jr., Amanda E Norgaard, Jessica Gaona, Madison Gaona, Mason Bartlett, Pete Martinez IV, Brittnie Martinez, Julissa Martinez, Victor Martinez Jr., Natalie Martinez, Alexis Martinez, Marleny Martinez and Bobby Martinez Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kacey Landaverde, Eden Landaverde, Sebastian Landaverde III and Pete Martinez V, Elliana Saucedo, Tommy Saucedo and Ammura Shwikani; sisters, Linda Torres of Victoria, Gloria Torres of Hungerford, Esperanza Torres of Edna brothers Richard Torres of Hungerford.

www.leader-news.com

