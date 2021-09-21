CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with ‘A Gallop Through History’

 9 days ago
The ‘A Gallop Through History’ event will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

A spectacular equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe will be staged next year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee organisers have announced.

A Gallop Through History has been billed as a “personal tribute to our monarchy” and will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians taking the audience on a journey from Elizabeth I to the Queen.

The monarch has a life-long love of all things equestrian and is being kept informed by organisers of their plans, and her ponies and horses are expected to feature in the event, with royal fans hoping to see members of the royal family taking part.

Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Dame Helen Mirren and comic actor Stephen Fry have been involved in publicising the event, which will be staged over four nights in the grounds of Windsor Castle next May, and are in discussions with organisers about taking part in the final show.

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee’s advisory board, said at the launch event, staged at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace: “After 70 years on the throne and particularly poignantly after the dark and troubling times in the last 18 months, Her Majesty’s leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration.”

Sir Mike Rake said the Queen’s ‘leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration’ (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “In 2022 Her Majesty the Queen will have guided the nation through several decades of change, growth and advancement, like none before them – in times of triumph and also in times of trouble.

“In an age of advancement and adversary, the Queen has remained a constant, committed and courageous presence, therefore we have worthwhile and timely celebration.”

Nations from across the Commonwealth and other parts of the globe will be involved in the show – from Oman and India to the Caribbean, Canada, France and Norway.

