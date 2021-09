Richard H. Kirk has died at the age of 65. The Sheffield-born musician was best known for his work as part of the band Cabaret Voltaire, but he also had solo projects like Electronic Eye and Sandoz, plus the duo Sweet Exorcist. He was a prolific artist over his career that spanned nearly 50, releasing on labels Warp, Mute, Dust Science, Rough Trade and his own label Intone up until this past year.

