There will be an information session for all students who plan on applying to health professional school this upcoming summer at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Zoom. If you are graduating in 2023 and plan on starting health professional school (medical, PT, OT, PA, public health, dental, vet, chiropractor, pharmacy, etc.) in fall 2023, you will need to start preparing for your application now! You will submit your application this summer, and we will help you gather all of your materials throughout this academic year. This session will cover important information and updates on applications!

KENOSHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO