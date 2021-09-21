CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere live online

By Alexandria Ingham
precincttv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team is called in to help the New York office with a case in the second of the three-hour crossover event. Watch the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere on CBS tonight. After Crosby is called in to help Maggie with a case in the FBI Season 4 premiere, we’ll see the entire team help with a situation. One thing we do know is that both Crosby and Jess are going to survive the events of the FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale!

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How FBI: Most Wanted Resolved The Deadly Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger For Kenny And Jess

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of FBI and Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, and updated with FBI: International. The second season of FBI: Most Wanted ended on a cliffhanger that seemed to quite literally be killer, with Sarah's armed ex-husband Hugh breaking into the house where Sarah and Tali were alone, with Jess and Kenny outside and unable to come to the rescue right away. They did see what was happening, and the final sequence of Season 2 saw the two agents racing to the rescue and three gunshots ringing out, but no answers as to who was shot. The challenge in Most Wanted resolving that cliffhanger was the fact that the show was returning for Season 3 smack dab in the middle of a crossover with FBI and FBI: International, and here's how the show pulled it off.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Why Did Kellan Lutz Leave 'FBI: Most Wanted'? The Reason Is Heartbreaking

Nathaniel Arcand isn't the only series regular moving on from FBI: Most Wanted. Unfortunately, Kellan Lutz has turned in his badge as Special Agent Kenny Crosby. After the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted, the 36-year-old actor shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, announcing he was leaving the CBS crime drama. Kellan has portrayed Kenny "Ken" Crosby for the entire series, and has even appeared in the role in FBI and FBI: International, the other two shows in the franchise.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

FBI: Most Wanted loses another series regular as SPOILER exits series after two seasons

It looks like yet another original cast member from Dick Wolf’s hit FBI franchise has worked their last case as part of the FBI: Most Wanted cast. Actor Kellan Lutz, who originated the role of Special Agent Ken Crosby in the backdoor pilot for the FBI offshoot and has appeared as a series regular across the show’s first two seasons, has announced his exit from the series. Word of Lutz’s departure as a series regular comes after his character was shot in the season 3 opener, with his recovery storyline being designed as an exit storyline for the character.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes forensics expert Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); computer and hacking whiz Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); undercover pro Ivan Ortiz (Gomez); and Navy veteran and cold-case expert Kristin Gaines (Davalos).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Most Wanted#Cbs#Dvr#Paramount
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

A 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports. Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with...
WORLD
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy