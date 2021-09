Thomas Tuchel believes Toni Rudiger would have few reasons to leave Chelsea next summer.Blues boss Tuchel insists Germany defender Rudiger “feels very, very good” in west London despite the 28-year-old edging towards the end of his current contract.Rudiger’s terms expire at the end of the campaign, and Tuchel confirmed Chelsea’s board are in talks on an extension.The 47-cap Germany star has enjoyed a major resurgence under Tuchel after a spell on the fringes at the tail-end of Frank Lampard’s tenure.And now Chelsea’s Champions League-winning boss Tuchel has admitted he hopes that Rudiger will extend his Stamford Bridge stay.“I hope...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO