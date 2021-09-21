CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgum upset with Canada border travel ban extension

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is upset that the Biden administration has not lifted a ban on travel across the Canada-U.S. land border, calling it a "baffling decision." The White House on Monday overhauled some of its international travel restrictions but left the Canada border ban in place, The Associated Press reported.

