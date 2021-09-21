Is low calorie soda actually good for your health?

With fall being an unofficial reset for many, you also may be feeling the urge to tweak your lifestyle and strive for a healthier one this time of year. And with the wellness practice of juicing continuing to pick up steam within the clean food movement — just peep your Instagram feed, which undoubtedly is filled with people snapping photos of brightly colored concoctions — this may seem like a good place to start. Or is it? Yes, many brands and health fanatics might tout the plethora of benefits in pure juices from vitamin-packed fruits and veggies, but is it actually a valid practice to adopt and, more importantly, does it actually result in a healthier lifestyle?

