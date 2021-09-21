XDR agent quota exceeded

We're running 7.4.x currently and we've been seeing a ton of these alerts lately, and it seems to be for the same four or so machines out of several thousand. It is just alert after alert. I checked the log folders on the machines and they aren't anywhere near full for what we set for the log folder limit. I even emptied one of them and it was still generating alerts. I ended up uninstall/reinstalling and that seems to have done the trick, for now, but...