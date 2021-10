Fox 8, Cleveland: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, said there is legal precedent for vaccine mandates. In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court said in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that a Massachusetts city could issue fines for refusing a smallpox vaccination. “I think their authority to do it will be challenged, and then there are enforcement questions,” Hoffman said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO