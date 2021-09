Entain has said it rejected a smaller takeover approach from US company DraftKings before a second attempt was made on Sunday.The Ladbrokes owner said it had not been interested in a 2,500p per share deal, which valued the company at less than £15 billion, but it will “carefully consider” the second approach from DraftKings.On Tuesday Entain confirmed it had been approached by DraftKings after a report by US broadcaster CNBC.However it did not confirm the price DraftKings was proposing or that it had already rejected a separate offer.The new 2,800p deal would value Entain at more than £16 billion.“The board...

GAMBLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO