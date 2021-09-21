CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiahh Loudermilk — Steelers

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lake Geneva Regional News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiahh Loudermilk, a former Badgers defensive lineman, made his NFL debut on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fifth-round draft pick made one tackle in the Steelers’ home loss to the Raiders. Loudermilk may be in line for more work in the coming weeks after injuries hit the Pittsburgh defensive...

www.lakegenevanews.net

