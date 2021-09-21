CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art All Night Returns to Shaw

By Pleasant Mann
midcitydcnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Night Out, the annual event to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the community, came to Shaw the evening of Aug. 3. Members of the Third District of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) came to the Kennedy Recreation Center to hold this year’s event. Besides Third District Commander Han Kim, the event was honored by the presence of MPD Chief Robert Contee and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart.

midcitydcnews.com

