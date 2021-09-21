Art All Night Returns to Shaw

The Regional Arts & Culture Council issued the recommendation for five statues torn down by protesters last year. Five statues that protesters tumbled to the ground last summer should not return to their Portland pedestals, according to the nonprofit that manages public art for the city. The board of directors for the Regional Arts & Culture Council made the formal recommendation on Sept. 29 against resurrecting the sculptures of three former American presidents, and also nixed replacing pieces depicting a pioneer family and historic newspaper publisher. Heather Nelson Kent, a RACC spokeswoman, said the decision accords with...

22 HOURS AGO