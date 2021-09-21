CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack Baun — Saints

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lake Geneva Regional News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day to forget for his team, linebacker Zack Baun set a new career-high in tackles and contributed to a big special teams play. Baun had seven tackles for New Orleans in its 26-7 loss at Carolina, setting a new career high after moving to an inside linebacker role this season.

www.lakegenevanews.net

