Who Is the U.S. in Debt To? The Federal Debt Ceiling Is in Question

 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Debt is something that none of us like to have but is sometimes necessary to get what we need or want. Debt has almost become a staple in how the U.S. and its citizens handle many transactions. Student loans are common, mortgage loans are mostly used to purchase real estate if you’re not buying it outright, and credit card debt is common in the country. Many businesses and lenders rely on debt to make an income, making it essential for them.

Comments / 90

Lori Dettelbach
9d ago

China owns us already if you think about it..they own Biden.they own or have money in most of our largest companies. They own our athletes, Disney. coke a cola so on and on.and they own tons of homes, huge buildings...they already own us. we just don't know that yet

Reply(3)
31
Michael Sheedy
9d ago

That the world economy for the last 100 years was totally dependent on credit and printed money is not a new miracle paradigm but the sign of a diseased system. Issuing fake money at zero cost always has to end badly.

Reply(19)
22
NOT PART OF THE HERD
9d ago

this will never be paid and I will never go down. government officials only live so long so they don't care if it's paid they just pass it down to the next generation as long as they get what they want while there in office. it will always work this way.

Reply(4)
16
MySanAntonio

China hidden local government debt is half of GDP, Goldman says

China's hidden local government debt has swollen to more than half the size of the economy, according to economists at Goldman Sachs, who said the government will need to be flexible in dealing with this as revenue is already under pressure due to a slowdown in land sales. The total...
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

How worried should we be if the debt ceiling isn’t lifted?

The debt limit caps the total amount of allowable outstanding U.S. federal debt. The U.S. hit that limit on August 1, 2021, but the Department of the Treasury has been undertaking a set of “extraordinary measures” so that the debt limit does not yet bind. The Treasury estimates that by October 18th, those measures will not be sufficient—unless Congress raises or suspends the debt limit before then, the Federal government will lack the cash to pay all its obligations.
U.S. POLITICS
koxe.com

Tresury Secretary Yellen warns U.S. may run out of money by Oct. 18 if debt ceiling is not raised

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. government could run out of money to pay its bills by Oct. 18 if lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling. Powell and Yellen said there would be a “devastating” impact if the United States defaults on its debt during testimony before the Senate banking committee. They said that any economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could come to a halt.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

The wacky plan to pay off US national debt with a $1 trillion coin

It is October 17, 2021, and the US is just hours away from a historic and highly damaging default on its debt. The scenario could be from the pages of a financial thriller: money in the world's largest economy is at risk of running dry in just over two weeks. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will hit its $28.4 trillion debt limit on October 18 unless a temporary funding solution is found by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. debt ceiling impasse warrants nuclear options

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For something so unnecessary, America’s debt ceiling is remarkably dangerous. If Republicans in Congress don’t agree to raise or suspend the cap on federal borrowing to cover already committed costs read more , the fallout will hurt real people right away as the government cuts its outlays by perhaps two-fifths. Even a brief delay on debt payments risks a market crash. To avoid a catastrophic longer standoff, Democrats have radical options like minting $1 trillion coins.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

S&P says U.S. risks severe downgrade but it expects debt ceiling fix

Sept 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Thursday warned of "severe and extraordinary" consequences for financial markets if the United States defaults on its debt, although it added it expects the U.S. Congress will ultimately address the debt ceiling in a timely manner. "It would be unprecedented in modern...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Yellen warns Oct. 18 could be breaking point for U.S. debt

The Treasury Department could run out of money by Oct. 18, triggering a disastrous default on the nation’s debt that would damage the U.S. economy for years to come, Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders in a new letter on Tuesday morning. Actions the agency is taking to skimp on...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Debt ceiling standoff prompts Treasury to ask U.S. agencies for cash flow reviews

The Department of Treasury has instructed federal agencies to review their spending estimates for October, two administration officials familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. government is increasingly at risk of running out of cash to meet its payment obligations. Government shutdown? Here's what to know about Thursday's deadline...
U.S. POLITICS
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

