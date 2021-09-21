CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sepultura's Derrick Green: "I knew there would be backlash when I joined"

By Dom Lawson
loudersound.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontman with legendary Brazilian brutes Sepultura for the last 24 years, Derrick Green is modern metal’s favourite gentle giant. To celebrate the release of his band’s new album, SepulQuarta (a star-studded live set culled from weekly lockdown sessions), Derrick chatted with Hammer about the joys of punk rock, the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the power of positive thinking and the surprising but delightful outcome of an alcohol-free existence.

