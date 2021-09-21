Sepultura's Derrick Green: "I knew there would be backlash when I joined"

KK Downing’s departure from Judas Priest is still one of the saddest, most confusing sagas in metal. After devoting his adult life to the band that he co-founded in 1969, co-writing many of metal’s best-loved and most important songs, his projects since 2011 have betokened a man in restless search of new directions. He’s founded Wolverhampton’s Steel Mill venue and the webzine of the same name, and even released his own range of fragrances. It’s taken 10 years, but with Sermons Of The Sinner he’s finally remembered what he’s best at: heavy metal, duh.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO