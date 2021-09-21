CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fugees Celebrate 25 years of ‘The Score’ with 2021 World Tour, Surprise Pop up Show in New York City

By Alain Clerine
NYS Music
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop supergroup, The Fugees, will be making a return to arenas and stadiums across the world in celebration of their magnum opus, The Score. The group – who broke up shortly after the success of 1996’s diamond-certified sophomore effort – will be performing together for the first time since 2006. Their last major reunion tour – following another reunion at Dave Chapelle’s Block Party – ended in disarray as members had to grow accustomed to different dynamics within the group. Such as, Ms. Lauryn Hill’s amplified stardom. The friction led to an abrupt end to the tour as group members traded jabs.

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
floodmagazine.com

The Fugees Announce Reunion Tour for 25 Years of “The Score”

It’s been 15 years since groundbreaking hip-hop trio The Fugees have shared a stage together. And, as they say, good things come to those who wait. Today, the group announced they’re going on a world tour this winter. In celebration of their 1996 album The Score turning 25, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are scheduled to perform in 12 cities.
MUSIC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Fugees reuniting for ‘The Score’ 25th anniversary tour

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting as The Fugees to tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed 1996 album, “The Score.”. The shows will mark their first together in 15 years, Rolling Stone reported. They last appeared together in 2006 for a free outdoor show for fans in Los Angeles, according to MTV News and Billboard.
MUSIC
NYLON

Fugees Reunite For Their First World Tour In 25 Years

Ready or not, the Fugees are back. The legendary hip-hop trio — made up of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michael — is reuniting to embark on their first world tour in 25 years, and their first live performances together in 15 years. It’s all to mark the 25th anniversary of The Score, the 1996 landmark album from the trailblazing group.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Pras
soultracks.com

The Fugees reunite for international tour and pop-up NYC show

(September 21, 2021) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#In The World#Gee#Block Party#Diaspora Calling#Live Nation#Un
blackchronicle.com

The Fugees Announce Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
MUSIC
KQED

The Fugees’ Surprise Reunion Tour Comes to Oakland in November

In 2007, Pras Michel said that there was “a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies” than The Fugees reuniting. But as fate would have it, in 2021 Michel, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have come back together to tour once again as the formidable hip-hop trio.
OAKLAND, CA
NYS Music

Theophilus London brings Joy to Fans at Sony Hall

After a long touring hiatus due to COVID-19, Theophilus London was able to return to his hometown of New York City for his “Bebey, It’s Never Too Late” tour on Wednesday, September 22nd at Time Square’s Sony Hall. In addition to playing many tracks off his third LP, Bebey (released in January 2020), he also played several songs from his previous albums and mixtapes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Music
NYS Music

Griz Dazzles “In The Round” At the Brooklyn Mirage

Electro-funk maestro Griz made his way to The Brooklyn Mirage on Wednesday night, September 22, for the first of two shows dubbed “in the round and phone free.” A small stage was set up in the middle of the Mirage’s courtyard, just barely big enough to house Griz’s performance platform and a host of guest singers and musicians throughout the show. The simplified staging gave the fans in attendance a much more intimate experience than is typical in the venue for most layouts.
MUSIC
Business Insider

Party City Plans Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Balloon Installation In New York City

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has launched Boo-Loon Land, a pop-up balloon installation in New York City, for a three-day, Halloween-themed experience for all ages. The installation will be open for three days, beginning October 15 through October 17. The walk-through experience will feature Party City's six Halloween-inspired rooms, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album ‘Algorithms’ And A Def Jam Kids Album

Despite approaching the 30th anniversary of his first verse on wax, Snoop Dogg has still shown no signs of slowing down, as the decorated rap legend has announced two new albums that are slated for release later this year. The Doggfather revealed his plans for the future during a recent guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will begin with the release of his 19th studio album, Algorithms, the follow-up to his April 2021 release, From Tha Streets to That Suites. While Snoop was sparse on details surrounding the particulars of Algorithms, he does share that the album...
MUSIC
NYS Music

Brooklyn Comes Alive Thanks To Disco Biscuits And More At The Brooklyn Mirage

The Brooklyn Mirage played host to the 2021 Brooklyn Comes Alive on Sunday, September 26th. The massive outdoor complex was the perfect venue for such an occasion. The day started off with a quick introduction from none other than Sirius XM’s Ari Fink, getting right into a set from Karina Rykman. The trio started the day off strong, with Karina’s heavy bass lines pumping up the growing crowd. Marlo Shankweiler of Melt came out for a couple songs, not surprisingly as she was a part of Karina’s band during quarantine. After her set, Karina dove into her role as DJ in between sets for the remainder of the evening.
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Your Music Is Like a Little Hot Dog Cart’: J Balvin and Residente’s Latin Grammys Spat, Explained

A few hours after the Latin Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, J Balvin resurrected an argument that he’s been making for a few years now: Reggaeton acts are often asked to perform at the awards ceremony, perhaps to boost the telecast’s ratings, but they aren’t always recognized by the Academy in major categories. “The Grammys don’t value us, but they need us,” he tweeted in Spanish on Tuesday. “That’s my opinion and it’s nothing against other genres because they deserve all the respect — but the trick is getting old. We give them ratings but they don’t give us...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy