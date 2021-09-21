CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Diagnosis Impacts His HGTV Series & Fiancée Heather Rae Young's Show 'Selling Sunset'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0c3AmnV000

Through thick and thin. After Tarek El Moussa tested positive for COVID-19, his fiancée Heather Rae Young has reportedly chosen to isolate with her soon-to-be hubby, which has put a pause on both the reality stars' respective TV shows.

Article continues below advertisement

The Flip or Flop star's rep confirmed El Moussa tested positive and is quarantining after speaking with his doctor. His period of isolation means he'll be taking a break from filming his series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, the rep told TMZ. After his quarantine period, El Moussa will return to his reality show about teaching people how to flip houses.

The rep also provided a health update on El Moussa, noting the father-of-two isn't experiencing any symptoms for the time being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mhPP_0c3AmnV000
Source: Mega

Though El Moussa's reality star fiancée didn't test positive for COVID-19, Young reportedly chose to take a break from filming Selling Sunset to quarantine with her man. The soon-to-be newlyweds are both fully vaccinated.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0vvf_0c3AmnV000
Source: HGTV

Article continues below advertisement

Out of caution, filming for Netflix's hit show was paused last Friday, September 17, and everything was placed on standby, a production source explained.

Source: Air.TV

Article continues below advertisement

And while there's suspicion El Moussa's test result may have been a false positive — he's had multiple negative tests since his positive one — the handsome hunk decided to step back from filming because he wanted to ensure everybody around him remained safe and healthy.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG SAYS FIANCE TAREK EL MOUSSA'S ON-SET ARGUMENT WITH EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HAACK HAS 'BLOWN OVER': 'EVERYONE'S MOVING ON'

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tef0j_0c3AmnV000
Source: Netflix

Hopefully El Moussa's positive test result didn't hinder the couple's wedding plans, as the blonde babe has expressed her excitement over their big day ever since El Moussa, 40 — who was previously married to Christina Haack, with whom he shares children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — popped the question last July. (The lovebirds began dating in July 2019.)

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC1I3_0c3AmnV000
Source: Mega

Earlier last month, Young hinted she was marrying her beau very soon but didn't disclose further information about their special day, as they have been "pretty private about [their] wedding date and details," the 34-year-old admitted.

Meanwhile, she recently offered a glimpse of the couple's venue, posting a photo to Instagram of where the two will "have their first dance as husband and wife." Young has since shared snaps of her and El Moussa's joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend, her bridal shower, as well as her hair inspiration for when she walks down the aisle.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101, HGTV?

A successful real estate agent, Tarek El Moussa found fame from his reality shows, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa where he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. Of Moroccan descent, El Moussa was born and raised in...
BUENA PARK, CA
survivornet.com

Cancer Twice. COVID. Now Celiac Disease: HGTV Host Tarek El Moussa Learns New Diagnosis with Fiancée at His Side; Support Through a Diagnosis

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, 40, was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine. El Moussa is a two-time cancer survivor, having beaten thyroid and testicular cancers. Having celiac disease increase your risk for some cancers including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Us Weekly

Why Tarek El Moussa Thinks Having Kids With Heather Rae Young Will Be ‘Much Easier’

Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. “When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Covid 19
Us Weekly

Heather Rae Young: Tarek El Moussa and I Are Not ‘Super Involved’ When Kids Are With Christina Haack

Setting boundaries! Heather Rae Young exclusively is giving Us Weekly an update on her and Tarek El Moussa’s coparenting relationship with Christina Haack. “The most important thing is the kids [are] always No. 1,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, told Us on Thursday, September 9, while promoting her PETA partnership. “We really focus on the kids’ happiness [and] health at our house.”
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed His Lavish Wedding to Heather Rae Young Is Way "Over Budget"

Watch: Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa exclusively detailed his upcoming wedding plans (and honeymoon dream destination!) with fiancée Heather Rae Young during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14. After an "epic" joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside his Selling Sunset bride-to-be, Tarek confirmed that he's tying the knot in October.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Their Marriage ~Flopped~ but Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Each Other Are Amicable

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable. Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19, ‘Has Had No Symptoms’ Amid ‘Selling Sunset’ Production Pause

Safety first. Tarek El Moussa is isolating with fiancée Heather Rae Young as Selling Sunset halts production due to a positive coronavirus test. The 40-year-old Flip or Flop star’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, September 21, “Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms. He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Thinks Ex Christina Haack Will Wed Again, Weighs In on Joshua Hall Engagement Rumors

Are those wedding bells we hear? Tarek El Moussa predicts ex-wife Christina Haack will get married again — and possibly, soon. While the realtor, 40, couldn’t confirm whether or not his former Flip or Flop co-star, 38, is engaged to new boyfriend Joshua Hall, he points to a recent photo of Haack wearing a large diamond ring as all the proof fans might need to verify her relationship status.
SOCCER
People

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Most Exciting Addition to Season 2 of Solo HGTV Show — and it's a Person

The new season of Flipping 101 premieres this Thursday, and according to Tarek El Moussa, it will be full of special moments. The HGTV star's solo show, in which he teaches novice home flippers how to turn a profit in the high stakes L.A. real estate market, will also give fans a peek into his personal life. The last year has been filled with major life events for the host as he plans his wedding with fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, renovates a new house in Newport Beach into their dream home, and navigates coparenting daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Haack.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Popculture

Christina Haack Engaged to Joshua Hall Following Ant Anstead Divorce

Christina Haack is set to head down the aisle again. On Monday, Haack confirmed that she was engaged to Joshua Hall, per E! News. Her announcement comes three months after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead. Haack confirmed the engagement news by making a minor update to her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

9K+
Followers
957
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy