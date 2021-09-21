Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Diagnosis Impacts His HGTV Series & Fiancée Heather Rae Young's Show 'Selling Sunset'

Through thick and thin. After Tarek El Moussa tested positive for COVID-19, his fiancée Heather Rae Young has reportedly chosen to isolate with her soon-to-be hubby, which has put a pause on both the reality stars' respective TV shows.

Article continues below advertisement

The Flip or Flop star's rep confirmed El Moussa tested positive and is quarantining after speaking with his doctor. His period of isolation means he'll be taking a break from filming his series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, the rep told TMZ. After his quarantine period, El Moussa will return to his reality show about teaching people how to flip houses.

The rep also provided a health update on El Moussa, noting the father-of-two isn't experiencing any symptoms for the time being.

Source: Mega

Though El Moussa's reality star fiancée didn't test positive for COVID-19, Young reportedly chose to take a break from filming Selling Sunset to quarantine with her man. The soon-to-be newlyweds are both fully vaccinated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV

Article continues below advertisement

Out of caution, filming for Netflix's hit show was paused last Friday, September 17, and everything was placed on standby, a production source explained.

Source: Air.TV

Article continues below advertisement

And while there's suspicion El Moussa's test result may have been a false positive — he's had multiple negative tests since his positive one — the handsome hunk decided to step back from filming because he wanted to ensure everybody around him remained safe and healthy.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG SAYS FIANCE TAREK EL MOUSSA'S ON-SET ARGUMENT WITH EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HAACK HAS 'BLOWN OVER': 'EVERYONE'S MOVING ON'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Hopefully El Moussa's positive test result didn't hinder the couple's wedding plans, as the blonde babe has expressed her excitement over their big day ever since El Moussa, 40 — who was previously married to Christina Haack, with whom he shares children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — popped the question last July. (The lovebirds began dating in July 2019.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Earlier last month, Young hinted she was marrying her beau very soon but didn't disclose further information about their special day, as they have been "pretty private about [their] wedding date and details," the 34-year-old admitted.

Meanwhile, she recently offered a glimpse of the couple's venue, posting a photo to Instagram of where the two will "have their first dance as husband and wife." Young has since shared snaps of her and El Moussa's joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend, her bridal shower, as well as her hair inspiration for when she walks down the aisle.