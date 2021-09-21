VRDN Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today
The stock price of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) increased by over 15% at the opening of the market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) – a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies – increased by over 15% at the opening of the market today. Investors are responding positively to announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $85 million.pulse2.com
