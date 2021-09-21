CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
March of the armyworms

By Bill Spiegel
Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entomologist at Kansas State University urges winter wheat farmers to hold off on planting the crop due to an unusual infestation of fall armyworm that can quickly wipe out lush green wheat. Jeff Whitworth, Extension agronomist at KSU, says farmers in Kansas are seeding winter wheat now, or will...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The destructive – though rarely seen – armyworm has taken its voracious appetite to many Kansas farm fields this fall. Kansas State University crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth said many Kansas farmers are reporting sightings of the small worm, which feeds on turf grasses, vegetables and other plants when other food sources become scarce.
