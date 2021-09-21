March of the armyworms

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 8 cent per bushel * Wheat firmed ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly grain stocks report, due out Thursday. * CBOT wheat regained from Tuesday's 2.18% loss, climbing to its 50-day moving average overnight. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 6.95 million tonnes by Sept. 26, up 5.09 million tonnes vs. the same week a year ago, European Commission data showed. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 9 cents higher at $7.15-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat added 8 cents to $7.13, while MGEX December spring wheat was up 5-1/4 cents at $9.12-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures firm overnight, buoyed by export optimism as the U.S. Gulf terminals reopen following damage from Hurricane Ida, though harvest pressure mutes gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract remains just below its 50-day moving average. * A hurricane-damaged grain export terminal in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, owned by farm cooperative CHS Inc has resumed operations following a month-long closure after Hurricane Ida flooded the facility and knocked out power, the company said. * Traders position ahead of USDA's quarterly stocks report due out Thursday, expected show a nearly 3 billion reduction in U.S. corn stocks since June 1. * Brazil will export 2.525 million tonnes of corn in September, down 254,000 tonnes vs. the previous week's forecast, according to grain exporter Anec. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-1/4 cents at $5.35-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firmer as export U.S. Gulf terminals reopen, while harvest caps gains. * CBOT's most-active November soybeans traded just above their 200-day moving average overnight. * Traders are positioning ahead of the USDA's quarterly stocks report, expected to reduce U.S. soybean stocks by 351 million bushels since its June report, to 174 million bushels. * Brazil will export 4.735 million tonnes of soybeans in September, down 306,000 tonnes vs. the previous week's forecast, according to grain exporter Anec. * November soybeans last added 2-1/4 cents to $12.79-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Evans and Andrea Ricci)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO