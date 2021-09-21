CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UBER Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today

pulse2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) increased by over 8% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) increased by over 8% during intraday trading this morning. This is being driven by Uber reporting in an SEC filing that it is expected to report between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion in gross bookings for the current quarter.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

SPT Stock: $160 Price Target By Needham

The shares of Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) have received a price target of $160 by Needham. These are the details. The shares of Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) have received a price target of $160 by Needham. And Needham analyst Scott Berg increased the price target from $110 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CRM Stock: $328 Price Target From Monness Crespi

The shares of Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target of $328. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target of $328. And Monness Crespi analyst Brian White increased the price target from $300 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Skillz Stock Tumbled Today

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, is one of the most influential investors on the market today -- and where she goes, many investors follow. On Thursday, many followed her out of mobile gaming-platform-developer Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). The stock consequently fell by 1.5% on the day, which was steeper than the decline of the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Stock Price#Uber Technologies Inc#Sec#Cnbc#Ebitda
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

HYZN Stock: Why It Substantially Dropped

The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell by over 28% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell by over 28% yesterday. Investors are responding negatively to a short-seller report. Hyzon Motors – which is a hydrogen fuel cell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell on Tuesday after interest rates rose and an analyst warned that rising labor costs could pressure the e-commerce giant's profits. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, Amazon's stock was down 2.5%. So what. Growth stocks like Amazon are valued based upon their expected future earnings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

NAKD Stock: The Momentum Continues

The stock price of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) increased by over 20% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) increased by over 20% today. This is a continuation in momentum as the stock price increased over 50% in the past 5 trading days. Investors are responding positively to Naked Brand Group releasing an update to the chairman’s address to shareholders from its recent annual meeting of shareholders on August 20, 2021, from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BOX Stock: $32 Price Target By JMP Securities

The shares of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) have received a $32 price target by JMP Securities. These are the details. The shares of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) have received a $32 price target by JMP Securities. And JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger upgraded Box from “Market Perform” to “Outperform.”. Suppiger...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Appian Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) were pulling back today as the high-growth tech stock was swept up in the market sell-off in response to rising interest rates. Appian, which makes low-code cloud software, finished the day down 11.4%. So what. Stocks plunged broadly as investors were spooked by rising Treasury note...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis upgraded to neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk on Tuesday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to neutral from sell and increased his fair value price for the stock from C$6 to C$7 after the Canadian cannabis company reported a narrower than expected EBITDA loss of C$13.9 million, compared to the consensus estimate for a loss of C$16.9 million. Kirk said Aurora continues to face a struggling recreational-use business, and despite a consistent medical business, sees volatility in the international market. Aurora is the only stock in the firm's 22-name coverage universe without a single "buy" rating. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 2.3% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

“You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PALT Stock: Why It Substantially Increased This Past Week

The stock price of Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) increased by over 60% over the past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) increased by over 60% over the past week. Investors appear to be responding to a few catalysts. There have been discussions...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy