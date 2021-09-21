CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

By Diane Bartz, David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iQzX_0c3AjnJx00
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and six states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking to stop a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) aimed at expanding their presence in busy Northeastern U.S. airports.

In the lawsuit, the Justice Department asked a federal court in Boston to stop the airlines' "Northeast Alliance" partnership, announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs in a move aimed at giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) in the Northeast.

The Justice Department took aim at American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, saying the alliance would cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The department cannot allow American Airlines to further consolidate the airline industry, where competition is already in critical short supply," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers in a call with reporters. "This move is another step in American's strategy to consolidate the airline industry."

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the court records show.

American CEO Doug Parker said in an online Washington Post interview that he expected the government's legal action challenging the alliance.

"They are wrong. We will prove it," Parker said. "I feel quite certain that we'll prevail."

Shares of American Airlines were down 2.5 percent on Tuesday at $19.81 while those of JetBlue were down 4.7 percent at $14.77.

IN THIS ARTICLE
