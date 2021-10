Frank, the college financial planning platform, is being acquired by JPMorgan Chase, as the bank looks to deepen its relationship with students. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. We launched Frank to make college more accessible for students and their families, and have already helped millions across the nation,” remarked Charlie Javice, Frank Founder and CEO. “We look forward to joining the Chase family to further this mission. Together, we can multiply our impact to help more students and their families achieve their financial goals and education dreams.”

