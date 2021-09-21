CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curing morning grumpiness with the Zom-B-Gone DIY wake-up light @AppliedProc @hackadayio

By Anne Barela
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplied Procrastination combats morning grumpiness by making an artificial sunrise lamp to slowly prepare their body for waking up. They salvaged an old LCD screen from the garbage bin, and repurposed the backlighting elements to form a large distributed surface that can spread light evenly across an entire bedroom. The...

Banish Early Morning Zombification With The Zom-b-gone!

[Applied Procrastination] aka [Simen E. Sørensen] has a simple project to help those of us that struggle with early-morning zombification. By leveraging the backlight optics from a broken LCD monitor, it is possible to create an excellent diffused light source to simulate daylight, before your chosen waking time. The theory is that it is less shocking to the brain to be woken more gradually than an alarm may do. The increasing light level is to prepare the brain with a slowly increasing light level, reminiscent of daybreak, before being properly awoken by an alarm, regardless of the actual light level outdoors. This particularly useful for those of us in more northern regions, such as [Simen]’s native Norway, where mornings are very dark in the winter months.
TECHNOLOGY
Free and open source software (FOSS) for amateur radio #HamSunday #OpenSource

Amateur (“ham”) radio operators have been experimenting with ways to use computers in their hobby since PCs became widely available—perhaps even before then. While many people picture hams either talking into a microphone or tapping a telegraph key, many hams now type on a keyboard or even click buttons on a computer screen to make contacts.
COMPUTERS
Were humans in North America during the last ice age?

Human footprints found in current-day New Mexico may be between 23,000 and 21,000 years old. Over 60 “ghost tracks” — so-called because they pop up and disappear across the landscape — show that people romped through what’s now New Mexico 23,000 to 21,000 years ago, geoscientist Matthew Bennett and colleagues report in the Sept. 24 Science. If true, the fossil findings would be definitive proof that humans were in North America during the height of the last ice age, which peaked around 21,500 years ago.
SCIENCE
Angélica Negrón’s El Living Room, Directed by Macha Colón, at The Green Space

El Living Room is a four part series comprised of Los Feelings, La Muerte, Los Friends and Los Not-So-Favorite Things from 7-8:15pm ET 9/27-9/30 at The Green Space:. It’s a playful multimedia exploration of sound and story, of personal history and belonging. The show is a hybrid of funhouse, variety, Latin American morning TV, and late-night talk shows baptized in the waters of magical realism—the studio/set becomes a truly immersive musical landscape, blending the warmth and intimacy of your best friend’s living room with a whimsical, surrealist playground open for experimentation.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
NEW GUIDE: Welcome to WipperSnapper #AdafruitLearningSystem #NoCode #IoT @adafruit

WipperSnapper is an interface for Adafruit IO, our incredibly easy-to-use IoT platform, designed to turn any WiFi-capable board into an IoT device without programming a single line of code. This guide walks you through the process of installing WipperSnapper on a development board, a brief overview of the WipperSnapper platform,...
ELECTRONICS
Nia DaCosta Breaks Down Candyman’s Shadow Puppet Sequence #ArtTuesday

Nia DaCosta's Candyman is relevant, vivid and intense. Follow along as she breaks down the shadow puppet sequence in this video from Fandango All Access on YouTube.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
DIY Analog Oscilloscope From Old TV

Nerdlabs94 shares how to put your old tv back to use on instructables. Oscilloscopes are useful for troubleshooting electronics. But when my oscilloscope broke recently i decided to take the DIY approach to replacing it. Unlike modern TVs, old CRT TVs have 4 wires that control all the motion on the screen. By inputting a signal into these wires you can use the TV as an oscilloscope and see the signal on the screen!
ELECTRONICS
Beautiful Nixie Tube Clock

Good use of some vintage tubes. As these become harder and harder to source, projects like this become more special. From reddit shared by Hackaday:. When you have a small stock of vacuum fluorescent displays (VFDs) straight out of the 1976 Radio Shack catalog, you might sit around wondering what to do with them. When [stepawayfromthegirls] found out that his stash of seven DT-1704A tubes may be the last in existence, there was no question. They must be displayed! [stepawayfromthegirls]’ mode of display is this captivating clock build. Four VFDs with their aqua colored elements are set against a black background in a bespoke wooden case. Looking under the hood, the beauty only increases.
ELECTRONICS
The Gravity-Defying Mail Jumpers of Lake Geneva

It always seemed like being a mail carrier was one of the few modern-day occupations that let you stay active. These mail jumpers, however, are next level! Fun story from Atlas Obscura. The town is the first and only one in the United States where jumpers deliver mail from a...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Amazing-Looking Trailer for Live Action “Cowboy Bebop” Series #cyberpunk

Cowboy Bebop, the acclaimed cyberpunky/neo-noir Japanese anime series from the 1980s, is coming to Netflix as a live action show. If this open credits teaser is any indication, this may be one to watch.
COMICS
The products must flow! #ManufacturingMonday


COMPUTER SCIENCE
Quickstart: Adafruit IO WipperSnapper

New to Adafruit IO WipperSnapper? Start here. WipperSnapper is an interface for Adafruit IO, our incredibly easy-to-use IoT platform, designed to turn any WiFi-capable board into an IoT device without programming a single line of code. Simply load the WipperSnapper firmware onto your board, add credentials, and plug it into...
TECHNOLOGY
Halloween 2021: How to Create the Ultimate, High-Tech Haunted House – @WSJ by @matt_kronsberg

Halloween 2021: How to Create the Ultimate, High-Tech Haunted House – WSJ … featuring Adafruit!. From springing skeletons to laser-lit fog, these 13 pro-recommended horrors will help make your beloved home seem (temporarily) terrifying. “Lively, but definitely not alive, the computer-animated eyes on the Monster M4SK, from open-source hardware and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Siracha or Spaceship? #ArtTuesday

I can distinctly remember when I was young and bored anything could be an action figure or spaceship. The Instagram account @Spacegooose keeps that youthful imagination going with detailed drawings of everyday objects as space worthy vessels!. Head over to Instagram for more awesome drawings.
DESIGN
NEW GUIDE: BLE Thermal Printer with @adafruit @CircuitPython

When I saw the “cat” printer in this Hackaday article, I simply had to have one for myself. The original poster made a library for Arduino, but I wanted to make a version that worked on CircuitPython instead. Their new guide is now available on the Adafruit Learning system. In...
COMPUTERS
Laudable is hiring with positions on the Adafruit Jobs Board #Adafruit

Laudable lets you capture high-quality video featuring your customers, let anyone in your organization see what customers are saying, and turn the footage into ready-to-share video testimonials and other content. Laudable is looking for people to join their growing team!. They are looking for:. * Product Designer. * Senior Frontend...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

