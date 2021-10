The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has a fund of almost $1,000,000 available for applied crop research for Minnesota Based organizations." The goal of the fund and the research grants is to "improve the agricultural product quality, quantity, or value of Minnesota's $10 billion crop industry. Grants can be reimbursed up to $250,000 of the total cost of the project. Preference will be given to applicants researching crops that have limited access to other research funds.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO