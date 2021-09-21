Patrick Eugene Sawyer, 90, died at 9:54 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Alton. Born November 6, 1930 in Alton, he was the son of Eugene A. and Carrie M. (Collins) Sawyer. He lived his entire life in this area. Patrick was President of Sawyer Painting and Wallcovering, and he worked for 60 years in this business. He was on the Board of the Illinois State Painters Welfare Fund for 20 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church. A life-time member of the American Trapshooting Assn., former member of the Alton Junior Jaycees as a state representative, and the Alton Chamber of Commerce, and a proud member of the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club where he served on the Board of Directors and was the Snye Committee Chairman for a number of years. Patrick was an avid hunter, trap shooter, fisherman, and later in life, took up golf, which he loved, and met and made many new friends in this sport. Patrick served in the United State Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a volunteer for many years for the Alton Pride Bucket Brigade, with the Rock Springs Golf and Painting Crew. Above all else, he loved his home and family. He is survived by his wife Carol (Ursch) Sawyer, whom he married July 10, 1954, children, Cynthia M. Townley (Joseph) of St. Petersburg, FL, Christopher P. Sawyer (Vicki) of Alton, and Michael E. Sawyer of Mesa, AZ. Granddaughters, Erin Connett, Kelsey Connett, Danielle Sawyer, and Kacie Grenham (John), four great grandchildren, Emiliana, Blair, Grayson, and Alice Mae. A sister, Charlotte Dennis, sisters-in-law, Bonnie Sawyer, Linda Eisenreich, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald A. Sawyer. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pride Inc., or the Alton Area Landmarks Assn. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.