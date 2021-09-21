CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

William Clinton Ingersoll

advantagenews.com
 9 days ago

William Clinton Ingersoll, 53, died at 4:02 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in Alton. Born September 23, 1967 in Alton, he was the son of Ronald A. and Alice D. (Horn) Ingersoll of Alton. William was a school teacher and a devoted Christian. Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christine (Bacus) Ingersoll, his step-son, Charlie Mitchell, sister, Anne Ledbetter (John) of St. Charles, MO and nephews, Andrew and Adrian Ledbetter. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to his step-son, Charlie Mitchell. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

