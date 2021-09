With his retirement this week, the end of Travis Zajac’s career arrived and, courtesy of the one-day contract he signed in New Jersey, he went out a member of the team he played all but 13 of his career regular season games for. Zajac’s retirement feels like a fitting coda to the past 15 years of Devils hockey. His trade to the Islanders in the spring severed the last tie the Devils had to their last deep playoff run in 2012. And his understated (and somewhat unexpected) retirement via a surprise one-day deal with the team earlier this week put to bed any thoughts of a reunion on the ice and really put a period on an era of Devils hockey that will hopefully give way to better days.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO