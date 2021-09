It has been nearly a week since Orlando teenager Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen, and the search for the college student is now expanding. The person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, is dead of an apparent suicide. Caballero was a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments where Marcano lived, worked and was last seen.

