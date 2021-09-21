CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson Won't Be Active Even If Tyrod Taylor Is Out

RealGM
 9 days ago

Deshaun Watson will not be active for the Houston Texans on Thursday night despite starter Tyrod Taylor's uncertain status. Taylor is getting an MRI on his left hamstring and is considered day-to-day. Taylor was replaced by rookie Davis Mills to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland...

football.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Battle Red Blog

The Newest Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

The picture is starting to clear up after only three weeks of NFL football. We know a few things. The Jets, and the Giants are terrible. Sam Darnold has been competent in a well organized and efficient offense, despite the terrible pass protection in front of him. Jalen Hurts needs plenty of time to throw, has the offensive line to allow him to do it, and the arm talent, and athleticism is extraordinary. The Colts are 0-3 and Carson Wentz is playing. The Dolphins, who were eying a playoff run, are 1-2, and without Tua Tagovailoa for a few more weeks. And your Houston Texans? Well Tim Kelly was able to create a top ten passing attack with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, but with Davis Mills in his place, they’ve dwindled down to a bottom five unit, and the defense is wretched unless it’s creating turnovers.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
Fox News

Chris Mortensen believes that Deshaun Watson will play this season

In one of the most bizarre sports stories in recent memory, Deshaun Watson remains eligible to play in the NFL but has been inactive ever since 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Interestingly, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen still believes that Watson will play in the NFL this season. Here...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
defpen

Tyrod Taylor Out with Hamstring Injury

The Houston Texans are off to a better than expected start, but now the team has hit a snag. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor could miss up to four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in week two against the Cleveland Browns. The team has already ruled out the possibility of Deshaun Watson making his season debut and he will remain inactive despite being healthy. Houston will turn to their rookie quarterback and third-round pick Davis Mills on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

If Deshaun Watson plays, Panthers will be in for a barnburner

If Deshaun Watson plays on Thursday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers defense may not be ready. With Tyrod Taylor being ruled out for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, this leaves the door open for Deshaun Watson to potentially play. Davis Mills led a touchdown drive in the game against the Browns but just didn’t have enough to pull out a potential win.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

After strong first half, Texans QB Tyrod Taylor out with injury

CLEVELAND — Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out of the Texans’ game against the Browns with a hamstring injury, the team announced Sunday. Starting wide receivers Danny Amendola and Nico Collins were also both knocked out of the game with injuries. Amendola suffered a hamstring injury and Collins has a shoulder injury.
NFL
abc17news.com

Taylor day to day with injury for Texans; Watson won’t play

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina. If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson won’t be an option. Coach David Culley said Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.
NFL
dallassun.com

Report: Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) out for Thursday night

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for Thursday night's game with a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported Monday. Rookie Davis Mills is expected to get his first professional start when the Texans (1-1) host the undefeated Carolina Panthers. He replaced Taylor in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans HC David Culley: Deshaun Watson won't play in Week 3

No surprise here. Despite Tyrod Taylor‘s injury, head coach David Culley says the Texans will not play Deshaun Watson this week (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Rookie Davis Mills will start on Thursday night when the Texans take on the Panthers. Taylor could be out for more than just one week, of course, but the Texans are awaiting word from doctors on his timeline. Without Taylor, the Browns beat the Texans 31-21. Mills finished the day going 8-of-18 for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Taylor, meanwhile, completed 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards and one TD before he was forced to the sideline.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Tyrod Taylor on IR, out at least three games with hurt hamstring

Houston Texans head coach David Culley confirmed earlier in the day that rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday's prime-time game against the Carolina Panthers after starter Tyrod Taylor injured his left hamstring in the first half of this past Sunday's loss at the Cleveland Browns. Culley offered no timetable...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rookie QB Davis Mills In For Texans at Browns as Tyrod Taylor Knocked Out

CLEVELAND -- Calamity struck Houston Texans veteran starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor again on Sunday in NFL Week 2. The frequently injured passer came up limping due to a problem with his hamstring and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after a strong first-half performance against the Cleveland Browns, his former team.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Which quarterback will the Panthers face against the Texans? It won’t be Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans have officially ruled out starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s game against the Panthers. Rookie Davis Mills, who came in for Taylor after he suffered a hamstring injury, will likely get the start. In relief of Taylor, Mills completed 44% of his passes, threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Texans' Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Won't Play vs. Panthers After Hamstring Injury

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. After the game, Texans head coach David Culley told reporters Taylor "kind of pulled up" and that the injury was severe enough the quarterback couldn't continue. Culley wasn't sure if Taylor would be available Thursday night against the Carolina panthers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy