Deshaun Watson Won't Be Active Even If Tyrod Taylor Is Out

The picture is starting to clear up after only three weeks of NFL football. We know a few things. The Jets, and the Giants are terrible. Sam Darnold has been competent in a well organized and efficient offense, despite the terrible pass protection in front of him. Jalen Hurts needs plenty of time to throw, has the offensive line to allow him to do it, and the arm talent, and athleticism is extraordinary. The Colts are 0-3 and Carson Wentz is playing. The Dolphins, who were eying a playoff run, are 1-2, and without Tua Tagovailoa for a few more weeks. And your Houston Texans? Well Tim Kelly was able to create a top ten passing attack with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, but with Davis Mills in his place, they’ve dwindled down to a bottom five unit, and the defense is wretched unless it’s creating turnovers.
