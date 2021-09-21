CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yield optimism is high with XtremeAg team

By XtremeAg
Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvest is underway for the XtremeAg team and Kelly, Matt, and Kevin are all very optimistic about the ROI of this year’s crops. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. It is hard to comprehend that at this point in September we can...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Grain futures firm ahead of U.S. stocks data

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Thursday, hitting a nearly five-week high, as traders awaited widely followed U.S. grain stocks data expected to show tightening corn inventories. Soybean futures firmed with signs of strong export demand, with prices hitting their overnight high after the U.S. Department...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat stocks fall after harvest shortfalls

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Sept. 1 supplies of wheat fell to their lowest level since 2007 following the smallest harvest in 19 years, the government said on Thursday. U.S. farmers produced 1.646 billion bushels of wheat in 2021, down from 1.826 billion a year ago, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's small grains summary report. Domestic wheat stocks on Sept. 1 stood at 1.780 billion bushels, USDA said in its quarterly stocks report.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers produced more soybeans, hold more stocks, USDA reports

On Thursday, the USDA pegged the U.S. soybean ending stocks, as of Sept. 1, higher than the trade estimates. As a result of today's USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks Report, the CME Group’s soybean complex traded lower, following the report. At the close, the Dec. corn futures finished 2 1/4¢ lower...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise on sustained buying tied to bullish USDA report

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures closed higher on Thursday on continued buying interest tied to the recent bullish quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said. CME October lean hogs settled up 0.800 cent at 91.600 cents per lb,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rises on demand hopes, but U.S. harvest limits gains

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Wednesday as the prospect of strong demand underpinned prices, although a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season curbed gains. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures extend rally on USDA data signaling tighter supply

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures rose on Tuesday for a fourth straight session as traders continued to digest Friday's U.S. government report that signaled tighter hog supplies into 2022, analysts said. CME October lean hogs settled up 1.425 cents at 91.675 cents per...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn regains ground as U.S. harvest, stocks data in focus

* Corn bounces as wider markets consolidate * Traders assess U.S. yields, harvest pace * Wheat, soybeans also turn higher * Attention turning to Thursday's U.S. grain stocks data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rebounded on Wednesday as wider markets consolidated after a volatile start to the week and grain traders assessed mixed yield indications from an advancing U.S. corn harvest. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans turned higher after an earlier one-week low, as investors also adjusted positions in the run-up to closely watched U.S. grains stocks data on Thursday. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $5.37 a bushel by 1223 GMT. The contract touched a four-week high on Tuesday, before falling back under pressure from a slide in equity markets and progress in the Midwest corn harvest. However, caution over U.S. yields and delays to corn harvesting across Europe helped keep prices underpinned. "Corn yields have been mixed across the U.S.," consultancy Agritel said in a note, adding rain was holding up harvesting in Ukraine, another major exporter of the grain. Traders are turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Sept. 30 quarterly stocks and annual reports on small grains. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155 billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10. Sept. 1 soybean stocks were on average pegged at 174 million bushels, close to the 175 million bushels projected on Sept. 10. A rise in the dollar index to its highest since last November has tempered U.S. export prospects, although there have been signs of a recovery in shipments on the Gulf Coast following recent storm disruption. CBOT wheat rose 1.3% to $7.16 a bushel, while soybeans inched up 0.2% to $12.80 a bushel. Rising prices in top exporter Russia and a run of tenders by importing countries, including Tuesday's tender by Algeria in which it is thought to have booked around 500,000 tonnes, have lent support to wheat markets. Prices at 1223 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.00 9.50 1.34 640.50 11.79 CBOT corn 537.00 4.50 0.85 484.00 10.95 CBOT soy 1280.00 3.00 0.23 1311.00 -2.36 Paris wheat Dec 257.00 3.00 1.18 192.50 33.51 Paris maize Nov 229.75 3.00 1.32 219.00 4.91 Paris rape Nov 638.00 5.00 0.79 418.25 52.54 WTI crude oil 75.05 -0.24 -0.32 48.52 54.68 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.21 1.2100 -3.66 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-7 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, wheat down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Wheat is down slightly as steady import activity underpins global trade, while supply issues in top producers remain a concern. * CBOT wheat held above its 50-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's is expected to report U.S. wheat stocks of 1.852 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, up 1.008 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * U.S. farmers have planted 34% of expected winter wheat acres, according to the USDA, up 13 points from a week earlier and in line with analyst expectations. * Ukrainian farms had sown 1.95 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 27, or 29% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said. * Brazilian domestic flour millers are threatening to stop buying wheat from Argentina if Brazil commercially approves GMO wheat imports from the neighboring country, the head of the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1 cent lower at $7.21-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was down 1/4 cent at $7.20-1/2, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 1 cents at $9.20-1/2. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing as harvest pressure weighs on the market ahead of the USDA's upcoming quarterly stocks assessment. * Stronger outside energy markets lend support to the ethanol feedstock, with Brent crude futures reaching three-year highs above $80 a barrel. * Exporters sold 150,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * U.S. farmers have harvested 18% of the country's corn crop as of Sunday, Sept. 26, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 15% but just behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 19%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. corn stocks of 1.155 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, down 2.957 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg corn production at 14.173 billion bushels, down 9 million bushels from its August estimate. * China's corn prices are likely to fall in 2021/22 on good supplies of feed grains in the new year and expectations of a bumper harvest from the new corn crop, an analyst from a government institute said. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.38-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though recent export activity underpins the market. * CBOT's most-active soybeans held support above their 200-day moving average overnight. * U.S. farmers have harvested 16% of the country's soybean crop as of Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 13% and above the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 15%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. soybean stocks of 174 million bushels in its quarterly grain stocks report, down 351 million bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg soybean production at 4.136 billion bushels, down slightly from its August estimate. * November soybeans were last down 4-1/2 cents at $12.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Working the harvest windows

Chad Henderson and Lee Lubbers race to get their crops out and their wheat in, while Dan Luepkes wonders if there is even enough moisture to germinate his cover crops. Our weather forecast is calling for perfect harvest conditions. Our corn harvest is about two-thirds finished and our soybeans are being desiccated as they mature, which will allow us to get in the field sooner to harvest. It’s been fun to see my fellow XtremeAg partner, Kelly Garrett, implement desiccation in western Iowa.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace; wheat rises

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid on Tuesday, easing from a four-week high scaled in the previous session, as a rapid U.S. harvest put pressure on prices. Wheat edged higher after falling in the previous session, while soybeans also lost ground. "Demand for grains is still very strong, and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures up 2% on firm cash markets; soybeans post modest gains

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose about 2% on Monday, rallying from early declines on support from tight domestic cash markets and spillover strength from crude oil futures, analysts said. Soybean futures climbed as China booked several U.S. cargos of the oilseed but wheat futures ended narrowly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Bom Futuro begins planting new soy crop, expects high yields

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bom Futuro began planting its new soybean crop on Thursday, the agriculture group said, adding that it expects to sow 313,000 hectares with the oilseeds, up 2.36% from last year. Bom Futuro said the start of rainfall in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report

CANBERRA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show smaller stocks of the grain in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Burst of USDA top-up pandemic payments to farmers

Farmers have received $4.8 billion in long-promised payments of $20 an acre on crops that range from corn, soybeans, and wheat to sorghum and sugar beets, said USDA data on Monday. It was the largest disbursement of coronavirus relief funds since the Biden administration took office. The USDA has committed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures closed mixed on Wednesday as the market paused following a surge tied to last week's bullish quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said. CME October lean hogs settled down 0.875 cent at 90.800...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's farmers face more pain as power crunch drives up feed costs

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's huge livestock sector is facing a hike in feed costs, just as they grapple with crippling farming losses, said analysts and industry participants, after the country's worst power outages in years hit production of key ingredients. Crushers turn soybeans into soymeal, a critical protein...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn backs down from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace, strong dollar

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday on macroeconomic worries as the dollar strengthened and crude oil futures turned down, and on harvest-related selling as combines rolled in the heart of the Midwest crop belt, analysts said. Soybeans and wheat followed the weak...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures surge as U.S. supplies drop to 14-year low

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged on Thursday, after the federal government reported that U.S. supplies of wheat have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 - and that the wheat harvest is the smallest seen in 19 years. At the same time, the country ended the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Sept 28

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 105.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 28) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 105.4 74.2 18.1 4.7 11.0 Crop, as of same date 121.8 85.2 21.6 5.2 12.8 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Yield, as of same date 2.87 3.06 2.71 1.70 35.93 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 40.3 26.3 7.6 3.0 0.3 hectares Harvested area, as of 42.4 27.9 8.0 3.0 0.4 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 10.5 million hectares, down from 11.8 million hectares at Sept. 28, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE

