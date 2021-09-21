JJ Redick Retires after 15 Seasons – A True Legend
JJ Redick, Orlando Magic, Cameron Indoor Stadium, National Basketball Association, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, McDonald's All-American Game. After 15 seasons as a sniper in the NBA JJ Redick announced his retirement. Selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA draft, JJ’s list of accomplishments is well known, from being a McDonalds All-American to being National Player of the year at Duke in 2006 and having his Jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium after 4 seasons. JJ was and is the consummate professional and provided a major blue print for shooters coming up of this generation – his “tape” as we called it back in the day is legendary and his influence, even at age 37 is still palpable.www.chatsports.com
