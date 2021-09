After 21 years in the NFL, it should be obvious by now that Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. While he may not be the most skilled or the most gifted, there is no doubt that he is the best at winning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and if this season is any indication, it's likely that he is going to win another one. In the first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady threw for four touchdowns and it was an indication that in some ways, he's gotten better.

