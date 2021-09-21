CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple offers six months free Apple Music to AirPods, Beats owners

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare extension of its Apple Music trial offers, Apple is now giving users of specific devices who have updated to iOS 15 six months free use of the streaming service. Apple may have cut its regular free trial from three months to one back in 2019, but it has regularly offered more through Shazam, Barclaycard, and even TikTok. Now it's launched a rare six-month free offer to users of certain Apple and Beats headphones.

