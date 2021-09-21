Please Enable JavaScript

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more!
It’s been less than a week since Apple launched the iPhone 13, but the company is already struggling to meet demand. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, COVID cases in Vietnam are limiting the capacity of manufacturers. As a result, iPhone 13 delivery times are slipping.
For the first time, Apple brought sensor-shift stabilization to every new model of its iPhone lineup. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization....
