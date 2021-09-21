CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Who Refused Vaccine Dies Of COVID-19

By Jason Hall
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think it was falling into negative social media and bloggers, YouTubers."

Comments / 122

Pamela James
9d ago

How strange only see the death of people that refuse the vaccine. Where is the news of vaccinated dying from covid and spreading covid. People dying from the vaccine itself.

Reply(35)
23
guest
9d ago

well she got what she wanted. she'll never be vaccinated! she could have taken measures to greatly increase her chances but listened to the wrong people. what else can we say?

Reply(7)
10
Susan Bickly
9d ago

God gave us scientists and the intelligence to discover vaccines to help His people....He also gave each if us intelligence to take the medicine. And He gave each of us free will. we can be grateful and take the medicine He ultimately provided, or we can say no to his blessings. He's trying to stop this suffering, but many are not listening. The pain He's feeling is due to our ignorance.

Reply(1)
7
