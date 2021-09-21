CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review

By Adam Willis
The Dickinson Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their long-running dispute over the embattled North Dakota project to the nation's highest court. Attorneys representing Dakota Access LLC filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 20, calling for a reassessment of whether the pipeline should have to undergo an extensive environmental review ordered by an appeals court earlier this year.

